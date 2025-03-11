Leighton-Linslade and Woburn pubs win Best Bar None award

Leighton Buzzard and Woburn businesses have won a Best Bar None award 2024 for their high standards.

A presentation was held to celebrate 19 venues across Central Bedfordshire which have "responsible alcohol licensing and management".

The Stag, The Picture House, The Conservative Club and The Swan Hotel in Leighton Buzzard, as well as The Globe Inn, Linslade, and The Bell, Woburn, were all honoured by the national scheme.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for community safety, said: "Best Bar None has been instrumental in creating safer and more welcoming town centres across Central Bedfordshire.

The winners (clockwise from top left): The Bell, The Globe Inn, The Conservative Club, The Swan Hotel, The Picture House, and The Stag. Images: Google Maps. Globe Inn (National World).

"Through collaboration with local venues and our partners in the police and fire services, we are setting high standards and ensuring the public can enjoy a night out with confidence."

Best Bar None was first launched in 2017 in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, and Houghton Regis.

Due to its success, the scheme was expanded across the whole of Central Bedfordshire in 2022.

Councillor Owen added: "We are proud of the commitment shown by our local businesses and are delighted to see them receive the recognition they deserve."

Participating venues undergo "a rigorous assessment process" to receive accreditation, giving customers "confidence" that they are visiting well-managed establishments.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: "We also support the scheme through initiatives such as the radio link system, which enables venues to communicate with each other and the council’s CCTV control room about incidents or suspicious activity.

"Training sessions and information campaigns, such as spiking awareness, further strengthen safety measures."

Here are the full list of winners for 2024:

The Nags Head, Dunstable

The Grove Theatre, Dunstable

The White Swan, Dunstable

The Poynters Arms, Dunstable

The Gary Coopers, Dunstable

The Ewe & Lamb, Dunstable

The Highwayman, Dunstable

The Star, Charlton

The Globe Inn, Linslade

The Stag, Leighton Buzzard

The Picture House, Leighton Buzzard

The Conservative Club, Leighton Buzzard

The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard

The Bell, Woburn

The Bumble Bee, Flitwick

The Blackbirds, Flitwick

The Chequers, Houghton Regis

The Yorkshire Grey, Biggleswade

The Bridge, Shefford

In recognition of its efforts, Central Bedfordshire Council was also awarded the ‘Best County’ Scheme at the national Best Bar None ceremony held at the House of Lords in February 2024.

Click here for more information.