Leighton-Linslade man shows the sky's the limit as he wins two awards from RAF Halton

A Leighton-Linslade man is soaring to success after receiving prestigious awards from RAF Halton.

Jake Nossiter, 22, recently won two accolades from the military base, as he was recognised as the 'Most outstanding Recruit' and for his ‘Drill and Deportment’.

The military centre recently held its graduation ceremony for new recruits, at which the talented pupil received his awards.

Jake Nossiter (right) at the graduation ceremony. Image: Fiona Trevitt.

An RAF Halton spokesman said: "Jake, who attended Cedars Upper School, is going on to train as an RAF weapons systems operator. This could see him in a number of airborne roles once he has finished his trade training.

"He won the Lord Trenchard Trophy for Most Outstanding Recruit and the Halton Aircraft Apprentice Trophy for Drill and Deportment."

Jake said: "My outstanding memory from my time at RAF Halton was learning how to carry out arms drill with a rifle and the consolidation of practical training phase, where I put all of the training I’d learnt into practice."