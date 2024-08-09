Leighton woman to tackle Kilimanjaro to raise money for Make a Wish charity

Former Vandyke Upper student Molly Calvert is trying to raise money to climb Kilimajaro next year for the Make a Wish charity which helps critically ill children.

Molly Calvert, 28, who’s lived in the same house in Regent Street all her life, will take on a major charity challenge next year and hopes to raise £6,000 for the Make a Wish charity.

It empowers children with critical illnesses to choose a wish unique to them while generating hope, happiness and memories for the whole family to cherish.

Molly has done several fundraisers in the past and explains: “I like to pick a different charity each time and this one really stood out.

"It’s so bitter sweet – and makes me realise how much we take for granted. These desperately ill children don’t deserve such hardship and I want to help grant wishes for them and their families, so they can hold on to those precious memories.”

She first started getting interested in worthwhile causes when she was working in an office.

"We’d hold small fundraising days and every month we’d pick a different charity,” she recalls.

She’s also done various runs, including CRUK’s Race for Life, and slept out in London for homeless charity Centre Point.

But it was running the London Marathon in 2019 that really changed her outlook.

She says: “I did it for the mental health charity MIND. After that, I felt I constantly wanted to try different things – and why not raise money to help people at the same time?”

Molly believes her ADHD was behind this – two of the symptoms are hyperactivity and impulsiveness – and explains:

"It’s very contradictory. For example, ADHD people need a routine but can’t stick to one. On the plus side I’m adventurous, spontaneous and a good problem solver.

"But I get bored quite easily so always want to try new things, then can’t stick to them long term . . . which is why I like doing these one-off challenges.”

Her favourite fundraiser so far has been a charity boxing match for CRUK. It was organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing and through their sister company, Ultra Adventures, she heard about the Kilimanjaro trip.

"I instantly signed up,” she smiles.

Even though she’s an outdoorsy person – and has climbed Snowdon twice – Molly knows she will need to put in a lot of training before the event next June.

She says: “It’s a 37 mile trek split over seven days and the terrain ranges from hot rain forests to glaciers where we may be sleeping in temperatures of -20.

"As it’s the tallest mountain in Africa, I’ll need to do some altitude training to reduce the chances of altitude sickness.”

Her current preparation includes filling her rucksack with huge bottles of water and cans of soup to make it as heavy as possible before going on a hike.

Molly has yet to organise any fundraising events but has several ideas up her sleeve.

The former Vandyke Upper School pupil intends to hold a bake sale as well as raffles, quizzes and bingo nights.

She adds: “I’m very lucky to have a talented friend called Jody who has an incredible voice. She’s agreed to appear at a charity gig which will definitely help my fundraising. We’ve done it before and raised £1,000 in just one evening.”

> Visit her JustGiving page if you’d like to help Molly achieve her charity challenge dream.