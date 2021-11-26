Linslade man warns public to stay vigilant after attempted motorbike theft

A Linslade man is warning people to be vigilant about home security after thieves reportedly targeted his motorbike on Tuesday evening (November 23).

The resident of Fyne Drive awoke on Wednesday morning (November 24) to find his vehicle had been disturbed with suspected screwdriver damage to some parts.

Luckily, the bike was chained up and the culprits were unable to move it, but the man wishes to raise awareness about what happened.

Damage to the bike.

He claimed: "On Wednesday morning I'd gone out to get my motorbike ready for work and it had moved a bit. The garbage bins [in front of it] had been pulled away and the cover had been pulled off.

"They cut the steering column on the bike and they tried to pull it away but they didn't realise it was chained up."

The man told the LBO that he didn't hear anything on Tuesday night, however, his neighbours believe they heard suspicious noises.

He added: "My neighbour heard two bikes whizzing around, so we reckon that's possibly when it could have happened.

"People think there may be organised groups around."

The Fyne Drive resident has reported the incident to Bedfordshire Police and is waiting to hear back.

He has also found hairs on the tank and will request that they come and investigate this evidence.

The man said: "I spoke to some people about it and sadly it's rife in certain areas of this country. I keep myself to myself so I'm not sure about here, but I want to warn people.

"What's best is to put it [vehicles or valuables] in the garage and lock it up, and if that's not sufficient then what do you do.

"Nowadays you can have the world's greatest security but people can still find ways of getting through it.

"Perhaps keyless technology is the answer."

On the actions of the would-be theif or theives, he added: "People just don't care. I rely on my bike and have already lost two days of work."