Linslade Middle School and special guests celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On Friday, May 27, staff and students were delighted to welcome over 200 parents, carers and local dignitaries, including Andrew Selous MP and recently re-elected Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala, to a Jubilee Afternoon Tea.

Cream teas, cakes and refreshments were available as attendees enjoyed hearing the school choir sing three numbers from their recent appearance at the O2 Arena, London.

There was also an opportunity to tour the school and visit a diverse exhibition of students’ art, textiles, resistant materials and food technology work.

Linslade Middle School

Deputy headteacher, Phil Stock, said: "Linslade School is committed to building strong connections with the local community and through our ongoing Classroom to Care Home initiative with Knolls care home, we were pleased to welcome a number of residents and staff.

"All those who attended were very complimentary about the event and the school's epic learning environment."

During the day students learnt about the Queen's 70-year reign and life of service to the country.

Each student was given a commemorative postcard to mark the occasion.

Linslade Middle School

Headteacher, Mark Gibbs, said: "We wanted to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee and remind all of our learners of the extraordinary contribution our Queen has made to our country in the hope of inspiring our students to do the same for their local community."

> What did you think of the Jubilee celebrations in Leighton-Linslade? Did you enjoy watching the Royal Family's celebrations? Why not send us a letter to [email protected]