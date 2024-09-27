Man and his dog rescued from car trapped in flood water in Great Brickhill

Firefighters rescued a dog after a car became trapped in flood water in Great Brickhill this morning

Firefighters rescued a dog after a car became stuck in flood water in Great Brickhill this morning.

Crews were called to Mill Lane in the village just after 10am this morning, where they responded to a call from a man who had become trapped in a car with a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was out of the car uninjured when firefighters arrived, before a crew used water rescue kit to get the dog to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue then put up barrier tape to help draw attention to the flood water and prevent others driving into it, before notifying Thames Valley Police and members of the local Council’s highways team.

The incident comes as multiple flood warnings are in place from the Environment Agency including for the River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond and Great Brickhill.

Areas most at risk from this warning are Globe Lane in Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Bragenham Side in Stoke Hammond and Mill Lane in Great Brickhill.