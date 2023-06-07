Man seriously injured following motorbike accident near Leighton Buzzard
A man has been seriously injured after an accident on the A505 near Leighton Buzzard on Saturday (June 3).
Officers were called to the A505 westbound junction of Leighton Road at around 3.45pm following reports of a single-vehicle collision.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant David McIlwhan, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along the A505 around the time of the incident who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dashcam footage that may support our investigation into this collision”.
Anyone with info should police on 101 or report it online quoting Operation Melvin.