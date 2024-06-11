Motorists in Leighton Buzzard warned of delays due to road closures over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected, according to National Highways.

The latest expected works list also highlights closures already in place which are expected to continue this week:

> A5, until 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

> A1081, until 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to ongoing roadworks

> A421, until 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> A421, until 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, until 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A5, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> A1081, from 10pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/A1081 both directions, M1 jct 10 exit slip and roundabout, A1081 under lane closures and carriageway closures for lining works on behalf of Luton Borough Council.

> M1, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.