New craft ale shop The Bottle House launching in Leighton Buzzard this week

The Bottle House, High Street, will hold its soft opening on September 16 and 17, welcoming in punters to enjoy a line of 60 beers, as well as spirits, ciders, and niche wines.

The venture is the brainchild of Southcott Village neighbours, James Patterson-Waterston, 35, and Mike Stride, 38, who are excited to contribute to the town's bustling centre.

James said: "It's a bit of a passion project for myself and Mike. We're both really passionate about the High Street and there's lots of independent businesses that have opened recently.

The Bottle House

"We're really into our craft beer and ales, so we came up with the idea of setting up something unique to the town.

"We want to champion local producers; there's a really exciting wave of craft ale producers at the moment - small batch breweries who are really focussed on their ingredients."

The shop will have a curated line of about 60 to 70 different beers at any one time, while there will also be guest taps and tasters.

While James and Mike's roles will be more behind-the-scenes, they can't wait for customers to meet new manager, Jonathan Smith, a Leighton Buzzard resident who is "crazy about craft ale".

Mike and James.

James said: "It's about creating the right environment. Come and expand your palette.

"There's a huge range of of things to try, from fruity beers to something sour."

The shop will hold a soft opening on September 16 and 17 from midday until 10pm (times could be subject to change on the day).

It will officially open its doors on September 20, and will open from Tuesdays to Thursdays, midday to 8pm, and Fridays and Saturdays, midday to 10pm.

James added: "Please come and support small industry producers, as they will be facing challenges - huge energy costs, inflation.

"No-one wants to get lumbered with just one or two providers.

"It's about quality, not quantity."

James and Mike would like to thank their partners, Katherine and Laura, for supporting them. Readers may recognise Katherine, as she co-founded BOOK with James, while Laura stars on social media platform @twinperspectives.

The Bottle House plans to sell online, as well as via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Instagram: @_thebottlehouse