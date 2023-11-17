New Ladies Captain at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club rock ‘n’ rolls down to the first tee
For at the traditional “drive in” organised by her Vice Captain Stephanie Howlett, club colleagues were told Barbara was a teenage heart-throb of chart-topping rock legends, the Bay City Rollers.
So it was no surprise that Hull-born Barbara was rock ‘n’ rolled down to the first tee for her first shot as Ladies Captain, complete in calf-length trousers and faux guitars to the sounds of the ‘Rollers’ worldwide record hits.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barbara’s drive-in shot was also a hit with the prize for guessing where it would finish – the champagne prize being won by immediate Past Captain Lesley Bednarek.
The drive-in competition team prize was won by Angela Samuels, Sandra Bellis and Niki Clark with 53 points, three clear of runners-up Ros Miles, Jackie Phelps and Jane Tizzard .
During her year as Ladies Captain, much-travelled Barbara, a qualified hairdresser and excellent seamstress will be raising funds for the Leighton Buzzard branch of MENCAP along with Stuart Mills when he takes over from current Club Captain Tim Mitchell in January.