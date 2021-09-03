'No Bee Honee' is coming to Leighton Buzzard Vegan Market

Leighton Buzzard residents can treat themselves to a special kind of honey at next Sunday's Vegan Market.

On September 12, Jack Berry will be introducing its brand new product, vegan honee, which “looks like honey, tastes and smells like honey, and reacts in the same way as ‘regular’ honee."

Jack Berry will have all of its vegan products, including its new No Bee Honee, and residents are invited to come along and talk about the importance of these busy insects.

'No Bee Vegan Honee'. Photo: Jack Berry.

A Jack Berry spokesman, said: "The world’s bee population is recognized to be in decline, and yet the demand for honey is going up.

"Jack Berry is thrilled to introduce a sustainable solution to satisfy our taste while protecting our declining bee population."

'No Bee Vegan Honee' is made using glucose and fructose mixed in the same ratio as they are present in natural honey.

Multifloral esters and scents are then added together with the introduction of citric acid which usually occurs naturally in the hive.

The spokesman added: "The whole process is like perfumery. It requires a certain balance of floral scents and esters to find the right taste and smell."

The founder of the business, Jack Berry, is a registered nurse and prior to gaining his degree, he was a qualified personal trainer with previous business experience.

He had always had an interest in fitness and health and started to focus his attention on what elements constitute a healthy lifestyle.

His motto is: "Let’s get back to basics – like home cooking/baking, eating more raw foods, and sourcing additive and preservative-free quality food products."

Based in Lancashire, the Jack Berry team can't wait to visit Leighton Buzzard with their 'honee' and raise awareness about the environment.