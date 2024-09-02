Nominate a local hero for the Leighton-Linslade Community Volunteer Awards 2025

The Community Volunteer Awards poster, and right, last year's ceremony. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Nominations are now open for the Leighton-Linslade Community Volunteer Awards 2025.

The town council is looking for unsung heroes who deserve to be recognised for their voluntary work in the area.

The nominee needs to have been a volunteer for at least five years and to have benefitted LBO land through their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "We would love to hear from you. We are aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives."

At the town’s Civic Service held at All Saints Church in February, Town Mayor Councillor Kevin Pughe and HM Lord Lieutenant Susan Lousada presented the 2024 Community Volunteer Awards to three very deserving recipients: Edith Griffith, Lucy Amsden and Elisha Heard.

A fourth award was presented separately to Diana Crook on April 8, as she had been unable to attend the Civic Service.

All four award recipients were nominated by a fellow resident for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council added: "If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?"

To make a nomination, please fill in the nomination form on the town council's website. You never know, your nominee could be a winner!

The dealine is October 31.

Do you have a good news story to share? Email: [email protected] and tell us more.