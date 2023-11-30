Osborne Morris and Morgan Solicitors launches Christmas Card Competition
Back by popular demand, Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire need Santa's little helpers to help design their Christmas card this year.
Children aged 11 and under are invited to take part by drawing their very own Christmas card design on their entry forms. Be as creative as you like - we can't wait to see the creations!
An entry will be chosen by our judges and the lucky winner will receive:
- £150 vouchers for Milton Keynes Theatre
- Children's Christmas Sweet Box
- Your child's design will be featured on the Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors Christmas card, website and social media
- A pack of their own cards featuring their design
Once completed, there are a variety of ways you can send the form in:
- By Facebook: Upload your form directly onto the competition post on our Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/ommlaw
- By Email: Email the form to [email protected]
- Come and see us: Pop into our offices to deliver your child’s design
- By Post: Post your entry to the following address: Osborne Morris & Morgan, Danbury House, West Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EP
The closing date for entries is midday on Monday 4th December 2023 and the winner will be announced on social media on Wednesday 6th December 2023. We are looking forward to seeing all your Christmas designs!
All of the information can be found on our website here - Christmas Card Competition 2023: Win Theatre Vouchers - OM&M (ommlaw.co.uk)
You can also download the entry form here: 2023 Christmas Card (ommlaw.co.uk)
Good luck and we're looking forward to receiving your entries!