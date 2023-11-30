Osborne Morris and Morgan Solicitors launches Christmas Card Competition

Osborne Morris and Morgan Solicitors based in Leighton Buzzard is running a Christmas Card Competition for children aged 11 and under with a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Back by popular demand, Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire need Santa's little helpers to help design their Christmas card this year.

Children aged 11 and under are invited to take part by drawing their very own Christmas card design on their entry forms. Be as creative as you like - we can't wait to see the creations!

An entry will be chosen by our judges and the lucky winner will receive:

£150 vouchers for Milton Keynes Theatre

Children's Christmas Sweet Box

Your child's design will be featured on the Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors Christmas card, website and social media

A pack of their own cards featuring their design

Once completed, there are a variety of ways you can send the form in:

By Facebook: Upload your form directly onto the competition post on our Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/ommlaw

Upload your form directly onto the competition post on our Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/ommlaw By Email: Email the form to [email protected]

Email the form to Come and see us: Pop into our offices to deliver your child’s design

Pop into our offices to deliver your child’s design By Post: Post your entry to the following address: Osborne Morris & Morgan, Danbury House, West Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EP

The closing date for entries is midday on Monday 4th December 2023 and the winner will be announced on social media on Wednesday 6th December 2023. We are looking forward to seeing all your Christmas designs!

All of the information can be found on our website here - Christmas Card Competition 2023: Win Theatre Vouchers - OM&M (ommlaw.co.uk)

You can also download the entry form here: 2023 Christmas Card (ommlaw.co.uk)