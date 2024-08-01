Petition for fourth doctor's surgery and health hub in Leighton-Linslade reaches over 1k signatures
People had the opportunity to add their name to the campaign at the canal festival on Saturday (July 27), with the petition calling for a fourth doctor's surgery, as well as a health hub in the town centre.
The movement has been organised by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG), which had a stall at the event, and is also running a children's competition to raise awareness.
Susanne Purvis, leader of the Leighton Linslade Health Matters! campaign, claimed: "It was very well attended – busy enough to get 600 signatures – and the children loved the lucky dip.
"We had good day at the Canal Festival on Saturday, collecting another 700 signatures to add to the 600 from our market stall the week before (July 20) for our campaign for better healthcare in the town. Word is getting out there.
"We also launched our summer-long family competition, asking for a story, a poem, or an artwork about 'Why We Love Our Town' – the catch being, it must contain a nurse, a doctor, or a health hub/minor injuries unit."
Application forms are available from the campaign sponsors’ shops – Book, High Street Mews, and Happydashery, High Street. You can also leave your entry forms here during opening hours, until Saturday, August 31.
Stories and poems can also be sent in by email to: [email protected].
The three best entries (not necessarily one of each category) will win prizes of books or art/craft supplies, donated by the sponsors, to suit the winning entries.
A spokesman for the Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: "We are working with our partners to improve access to healthcare in Leighton Buzzard.
“This includes increasing the primary care workforce, introducing new telephone systems, and improving local healthcare premises. The number of primary care appointments available locally is growing as a result.
“We will continue to listen to the views of residents and partners as we work to deliver affordable and sustainable solutions to big increases in demand for services.”
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “We are aware of the demand for healthcare services in Leighton Buzzard and will continue to champion the needs of the community.
