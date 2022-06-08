Plenty of fun to be had as Mayor visits Leighton Buzzard Mencap's High 5s club

Mayor Cllr Kharawala visits Leighton Buzzard Mencap High 5s club.

Cllr Farzana Kharawala was good sport and enjoyed a range of activities at the club - even getting involved in the flour sensory play.

Sadly, she hadn’t got the right footwear, otherwise she would have been roped into the hockey, too!

Mayor Cllr Farzana said: “It was great to see all the children really enjoying themselves with all the activities on offer”.

Children enjoy hockey at Leighton Buzzard Mencap High 5s club.

She also thanked the volunteers who give up their time so generously each week, thanking them for "everything they do", and was grateful to be invited to see “the wonderful work that Mencap does in our community”.

Leighton Buzzard Mencap is always keen to recruit more volunteers to help with its weekly groups for children and adults.