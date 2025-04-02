Police release picture of 14-year-old missing from Bedfordshire

Have you seen her?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Santana.

The 14-year-old from Bedfordshire was last seen yesterday (Tuesday) in the Brent Cross area of London and police are concerned for her welfare.

She is also believed to have links to the Enfield and Barking areas of London.

Santana is described as around 5ft 3in, of medium build, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black top and hoodie, and yellow and white Nike trainers.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting reference MPC/470/25.