Police release picture of missing 17-year-old with links to Bedfordshire
By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Merseyside Police are appealing for your help to find Ejaz Maroofkhil.
The 17-year-old – from Fairfield – has links to Bedfordshire and has been missing since Boxing Day.
He is 5ft 12in, of slim build with short black hair.
Ejaz was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a yellow North Face jacket.
If you have any information call the police on 101 or report it online