A prolific anti-social behaviour offender has been banned from entering Leighton Buzzard High Street after police secured a civil injunction against him.

Jason Barry, 39, of no fixed address, is banned from entering the High Street after the injunction was secured by Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.

No picture has been made available of Barry, although police said his actions impacted those who visited and worked in Leighton Buzzard town centre.

In a social media post, the community policing team said in a statement: “This injunction is a big win for community safety in our area and also serves as a warning to others who carry out this behaviour, in Leighton Buzzard as well as Bedfordshire’s other town centres.”