Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fayre fun comes to Leighton Buzzard soon

The event takes place on Friday, June 3, between 10am to 4pm in honour of Her Majesty and some great entertainment is on the cards.

After the cancellation of two consecutive May Day Fayre’s due to the Covid pandemic, the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade say its members are thrilled to be bringing back this early summer staple of the town’s calendar.

The entertainment and attractions in the High Street and Parson’s Close Recreation Ground will be providing something for all ages, with some returning favourites like the Savage Skills BMX display team, the Naval Cadet Gun Run, the Revellers Steel Band and the traditional funfair, but also some exciting new attractions like Fiona Harrison, Dangerous Steve, plus HRH The Prince of Whales!

The Prince of Whales!

The club has also received confirmation that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are providing a Spitfire Fly Past.

Rotary club president Simon Marshall said: “On what will be a historic weekend across the UK, in Rotary we are pleased and proud to be delivering the Leighton Linslade Jubilee Fayre in conjunction with the town council and our many partners.

"It will be a time to get into the great outdoors, enjoy all the entertainment particularly our very own Spitfire, and celebrate the extraordinary service of Her Majesty the Queen. So please mark Friday, June 3 in your diary and join us in the High Street and Parsons Close.”

Dangerous Steve

Revellers Steel Band

Singer Fiona Harrison

Naval Cadet Gun Run