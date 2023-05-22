A repair cafe in Leighton Buzzard is taking place in the Big Fix for the first time.

The Big Fix, which runs throughout May, aims to breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

And this year Totally Leighton Buzzard and the Repair Cafe Leighton Buzzard are supporting the event on Saturday, May 27 from 10.30am to 1.30pm. The repair cafe will be open at The Conservative Club, High Street, Leighton Buzzard – and visitors are welcome to enter a special prize quiz with chance to win some 'The Refill' goodies.

Don't Bin It, Repair It! Repair Cafe LB is participating in The Big Fix 2023!

The Big Fix is coordinated by Recycle Devon, and sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing and much more to give them a new lease of life. And 51 repair cafes across the UK will be taking part.

Jennifer Cooper, Devon County Council’s re-use Project Officer, said:

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally-conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer. Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.