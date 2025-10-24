Reunion organised for members of Linslade Methodist Youth Club

A photo of members of the Linslade Methodist Youth Club which was active throughout the 1950s and 1960s - members are staging a reunion at The Ship pub next month

A reunion event is taking place next month for members of the Linslade Methodist Youth Club, which was active throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

The gathering is scheduled to be held at The Ship Inn pub on Sunday November 8 at 1pm, and anyone who was a member of the club is invited to attend.

The club was formed in around 1956 before disbanding in the late 1960s, and met on Friday evenings at Linslade Methodist Church.

Members came from various schools in and around Leighton Buzzard, including Cedars School and Linslade School.

Vic Warren, who was a member of the club from 1959 to 1965 recalled to the LBO: “Our Friday evening sessions were very informal and featured chatting, music played on a Dansette record player, table tennis, darts, tea and coffee and other games.

“Other associated activities included a Monday music group for a few of us, and a band that came out the club called the Panthers.”

The club was affiliated to the Methodist Association of Youth Clubs movement, and lead by former probation officer Alan Goodman, who organised a range of outings and trips for the club’s members.

Vic said: “I remember we visited other clubs, and had a few return visits, plus gigs, walks, cycle rides, treasure hunts, cricket on adjacent playing fields, rounders on Mentmore Green and climbing Ivinghoe Beacon and Totternhoe Knolls.

“After a few years club members organised some activities, and parents helped move us about, although I remember the odd coach.”

Vic also has fond memories of carol singing at houses over Christmas, with Alan providing accompaniment on the accordion, as well as big Methodist Association of Youth Club events, which took place at locations including the Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace in London.

Vic said he still keeps in touch with some attendees, which led to the organisation of next month’s reunion.

He hopes 15 to 25 former members can come to the reunion to catch up and remember happy times at the club, which he said “helped a lot of us grow up.”

