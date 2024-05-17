Revealed: The most popular names for babies born in Central Bedfordshire

Undated file photo of a new baby holding the finger of its mother.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Central Bedfordshire with 29 babies given the name in 2022.

It held onto the top spot from 2021, when 39 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, George was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 34 babies were given the name in Central Bedfordshire in 2022.

The name unseated Leo, chosen by 34 parents in 2021.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

The most popular names for boys, England and Wales, were Noah, Muhammad, George, Oliver, Leo, Arthur, Oscar, Theodore, Theo and Freddie.