Rising Leighton Buzzard sports stars urged to apply for sponsorship scheme fronted by Olympians

Sporting Champions scheme Ambassador Colin Jackson, centre, with Sporting Champions

Up-and-coming athletes in Leighton Buzzard are being given the chance to become ‘Sporting Champions’ and gain much-needed support as part of a sports talent development scheme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions programme, now heading into its seventh year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities across the country.

It now includes the six leisure facilities in its new contract with Central Bedfordshire Council – including Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Mentmore Road.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply from Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 14.

The scheme’s impressive line-up of decorated Olympians and Paralympians includes Lutalo Muhammad, Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Kadeena Cox and Maisie Summers-Newton,* who will continue to provide their expertise, mentoring and support to athletes accepted on the scheme this year.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will remain in his role as Sporting Champions Ambassador. Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing both one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Colin said: “I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow over the years and I’m so excited to continue working alongside a panel of truly talented elite athletes to help mentor and support the next generation.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Over the past seven years, Sporting Champions has invested more than £1million into athletes on the scheme.

Dan Hicks, Everyone Active’s regional contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support rising sports stars from Central Bedfordshire on their journey to success. As a leisure provider working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.”