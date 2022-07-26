Robin nests donated to Stewkley school pupils to help protect UK bird population

Housebuilder Dandara gifted the boxes to St Michael’s CofE Primary School hoping to support the local robin families, whose territorial habits and high mortality rates (particularly during the winter months) mean that their numbers could drop rapidly if they do not have a fresh supply of food and a cosy nest to live in.

The robin brushwood nests are supplied by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and will provide a home in preparation for the colder months, offering a cosy nesting space away from predators and threats on the ground.

A Dandara spokesman said: "The robin nests have been installed in quiet areas of the playground in hollows, climbing plants, and tree roots, which give a concealed location for the birds to rest and lay eggs.

Pupils proudly show off their new robin nests. Photo: Dandara.

"The nests will be regularly monitored by pupils and teach the importance of caring for the environment and nature around them."

David Morley, Head Teacher at St Michael’s CofE Primary School, added: “Whilst robins are on the green conservation list, it is never too early to take steps to ensure the birds safety.

"This activity on World Environment Day was a great way to get the pupils discussing what they can do to care for the local wildlife and the importance of protecting it.

"We are looking forward to monitoring the nests and hope it makes a lovely home for some robins.”