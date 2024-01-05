Royal Photographic Society success
During 2023 Sally Kitchingman and Wendy Taylor achieved the Licentiate (LRPS) distinction and Mike Kitchingman and Terry Godber the Associate (ARPS) distinction.
For LRPS, applicants must submit a panel of ten – nigh-on-perfect – images, arranged in a Presentation Layout, reflecting their ability as a photographer. These images must demonstrate a variety of approaches and techniques.
Sally and Wendy showed us their final panels and described their journey to success.
For ARPS, applicants must submit a panel of 15 images, arranged in a Presentation Layout, plus a written Statement of Intent setting out their aims and objectives. The panel should represent a cohesive body of work that achieves those aims and objectives and demonstrates high ability using techniques and photographic practices appropriate to the subject.
Again, Mike and Terry showed us their final panels and described their journey to success.
