Shop at Leighton Buzzard's Age UK and help charity fight loneliness this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching the Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain.

From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient, to decorations, party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year.

But that's not all. By supporting the shop this winter, customers will be helping the charity to fight loneliness.

Age UK Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street.

An Age UK spokeswoman said: "With all items sold helping to raise vital funds for Age UK’s work and services supporting older people, every purchase will also help make Christmas a little brighter for older people across the country experiencing loneliness.

"Although it may seem like the worst of the pandemic is now behind us and many of us are looking forward to a first Christmas spent with friends and family in almost two years, sadly there will be half a million older people who are not looking forward to Christmas because they will be alone or they don’t really have anyone to spend it with.

"Money raised from Age UK’s shops helps to fund its vital friendship and advice services, including the Charity’s free Advice line and Telephone Friendship services, which are a lifeline for so many older people, especially at Christmas time."

Cathie Cassidy, manager at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “We’re excited to be getting our shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

"Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to continue supporting lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.