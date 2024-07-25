Summer challenge: can your family find all ten fairy doors hidden in Leighton Buzzard park?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer a Leighton Buzzard park has been sprinkled with magic and several fairy doors have appeared!

See if your family can find all ten of the mystical entrances that are hidden around Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "Knock on each door and imagine who might live there – is it a mouse, a hedgehog or a fairy? A special mention goes to Noah, from Ark-works, who lovingly made our fairy doors. Check out some of his other work." .