Survey seeks opinions of young people in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

The young people of Leighton-Linslade are being asked for their views on the services provided for them by the town council and Central Beds Council.

The last time the town’s youth were asked for their opinions was through the Community Forum back in 2015. The themes discussed then were broad and feedback received was shared with many agencies. This year the focus is very much on asking questions that allow the two councils to respond directly.

This year’s questions from the Forum are short and seek to find out the basics on what preferences young people have and their views on locally delivered youth provision.

“It will take a couple of minutes to complete but the feedback given will help focus the partnership committee’s exploration of what the councils could do in the future for young people”, said Tricia Humber, chair of the Community Forum.

She added: “Don’t get confused with surveys as we have learnt that two are happening at the same time and both need filling in.”

Whilst the Forum’s survey targets the town’s young people only, Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has its own survey targeting all young people across all its towns. CBC’s survey is to assist them to develop a vision and plan for Central Bedfordshire to ensure a clear and accessible youth offer for young people.