Take children on festive adventure and explore Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Lights Trail
The town council has sprinkled fairy lights around the High Street for families to find this December.
You can collect a map from Leighton Buzzard Library, Lake Street, or download one here.
Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: "On the trail you’ll discover illuminated trees and lamp posts, glittering overhead lights in the market square, photo opportunities by the market cross and lots of fairy lights hidden inside our independent shops.
"While you’re in town, why not pick up a few extra gifts from the market – or visit one of our independent coffee shops for a hot drink and a gingerbread for the children."
The lights trail is free for families to enjoy every day in the run up to Christmas. Its last day is Christmas Eve
Are you hosting a community Christmas event? Email [email protected] and tell us more.
