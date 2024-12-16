Take children on festive adventure and explore Leighton Buzzard's Christmas Lights Trail

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:26 BST
Let the Christmas magic begin in Leighton Buzzard... Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.Let the Christmas magic begin in Leighton Buzzard... Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
Let the Christmas magic begin in Leighton Buzzard... Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
There's still time to enjoy a magical Christmas lights trail in Leighton Buzzard this festive season.

The town council has sprinkled fairy lights around the High Street for families to find this December.

You can collect a map from Leighton Buzzard Library, Lake Street, or download one here.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: "On the trail you’ll discover illuminated trees and lamp posts, glittering overhead lights in the market square, photo opportunities by the market cross and lots of fairy lights hidden inside our independent shops.

"While you’re in town, why not pick up a few extra gifts from the market – or visit one of our independent coffee shops for a hot drink and a gingerbread for the children."

The lights trail is free for families to enjoy every day in the run up to Christmas. Its last day is Christmas Eve

Are you hosting a community Christmas event? Email [email protected] and tell us more.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard

