Road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week – with delays of up to half an hour.

They are:

• A1081, until 5am July 1, moderate delays: M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 13 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, until 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road Off Slip to Salford Road On Slip - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, until 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, until 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Close to Flying Fox Roundabout temporary traffic signals for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am June 28 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A505 to Leighton Road - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A421, until 10pm July 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, until 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.

• M1, until 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9am July 10 to 3.30pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Leighton Road to Flying Fox roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.