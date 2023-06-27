News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

These are the road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week - with delays of up to 30 minutes

These are the closures on the National Highways network.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 3 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST
Road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this weekRoad closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week
Road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week – with delays of up to half an hour.

They are:

• A1081, until 5am July 1, moderate delays: M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 13 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, until 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road Off Slip to Salford Road On Slip - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Most Popular

• A5, until 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, until 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Close to Flying Fox Roundabout temporary traffic signals for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9am June 28 to 3.30pm July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A505 to Leighton Road - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A421, until 10pm July 19 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, until 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - works under traffic signals for cable duct installation on behalf of Ethical Power Connections Ltd.

• M1, until 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm July 5 to 5am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9am July 10 to 3.30pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Leighton Road to Flying Fox roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11A - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Steppingley - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Related topics:DriversLeighton BuzzardCentral Bedfordshire Council