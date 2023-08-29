Thieves steal outdoor zorbing pool from popular Leighton Buzzard attraction

Staff at a popular Leighton Buzzard attraction were shocked to find its huge outdoor pool had been stolen overnight on Saturday.

The 30x30ft pool, popular for water zorbing, is so large that it had taken five staff members at Mead Open Farm to get it into place before it was filled with water.

But that didn’t deter thieves, who swiped the pool along with a water cannon, five zorbing balls, TVs, and audio equipment.

The zorbing pool, which was dragged off the farm on Saturday night

Police suspect the pool may have been dragged across a nearby field before being loaded onto a vehicle.

"They came in from the back of the farm and dragged it,” said owner Sue Heast. “There were several different footprints so it must have been a lot of people doing it.

"It’s sad this has to happen, especially at the end of the holidays. It’s unnerved the staff, they took quite a lot of equipment.

"It’s an unusual thing to steal, hopefully the police will be able to find evidence if someone saw something on the by-pass.”

The farm, on Stanbridge Road, was closed on Sunday but is now open again for business this week with its second pool and a hired foam machine.

Bedfordshire Police do not believe the theft is linked to a series of break-ins at commercial properties in the town that took place over the bank holiday weekend.