‘Thinnest dog’ RSPCA officer has ever seen abandoned in Bedfordshire on New Year's Day

The RSPCA is caring for an emaciated lurcher – who was just skin and bone when found dumped down a country lane in Bedfordshire on New Year’s Day.

Peanut, as she has since been named, was in such a bad way that every bone on her body was visible.

She also had multiple pressure sores on her legs – indicative of laying on hard surfaces for long periods of time.

An RSPCA spokeswoman, said: "She is still extremely poorly and was almost lifeless when she first arrived - but she is showing small signs of improvement and has started to stand up by herself and even tentatively ran to get breakfast.

Peanut when she was rescued. Images: RSPCA.

"Due to how emaciated she is, the team will have to give her small regular meals to slowly build up her weight. And although her prognosis remains guarded, she is showing small positive signs of improvement."

Peanut was found alone down a country lane off Dunton Road, Biggleswade, on January 1 and concerned members of the public took her straight to an emergency vet.

The RSPCA Cambridge and District Branch was initially contacted – and an RSPCA officer is now making investigations.

Meanwhile, Peanut, aged just three-years-old, is now being cared for by the team at the RSPCA Block Fen Centre in Cambridgeshire.

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor said: “It was heartbreaking to see how emaciated Peanut was and that she was covered in pressure sores.

“She's certainly feeling much better though and it is really lovely to see her tail wag.

“She is under the care of a vet and the plan is to continue to build her weight back up. She has a great appetite so we are fairly confident at this stage that she has just been starved and that illness isn't the cause of her current emaciated state.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer David Allen is investigating the incident.

He said: “The condition that Peanut was in is just appalling and quite shocking.

“She’s the thinnest dog I have ever seen and I cannot understand how anyone could allow this to happen."

Anyone who has information about these abandoned dogs are asked to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident – 01419048.

David added: “I want to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding who owned Peanut.

“She was microchipped, and the person who was registered on the chip had sold her on when she was just six months old.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who may know who her owner is now, or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.”

Peanut's story comes as new RSPCA data reveals that between December 18 and 31, there were 846 incidents concerning animals being abandoned – the most for this festive period since 2018.

During this period, December 27 had the highest number of abandonment incidents logged – 84 for just one day.

Across the whole of 2024, there were 22,503 incidents about abandoned animals, equating to an average of more than 61 incidents every single day of the year – and sadly Peanut’s story suggests the problems will continue into 2025.

On New Year's Day, a further 43 abandonment incidents came into the RSPCA.