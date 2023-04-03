Three to erect 5G mast in Leighton Buzzard after planning rejection overturned in appeal

A 5G mast rejected by Central Beds Council is set to be erected in Leighton Buzzard after it was approved after appeal.

The 15-metre street pole with wrap-around cabinet, plus three equipment cabinets, will be installed on an area of grass verge adjacent to Billington Road, providing "infrastructure deemed essential by the government." The mast itself will be in front of the fence for the Leighton Buzzard Railway sign.

The application was initially submitted in May last year, but was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) on the grounds that something "less visually damaging" could be achieved.

Image: Google.

But CK Hutchison Networks UK Ltd (owners of Three) appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, arguing the council had not fully considered its "significant efforts" to strike an "appropriate balance" between operational requirements, the "improvements enhanced 5G bring", and environmental considerations.

Giving its reasons for declining the application (July 2022), CBC stated: "The mast would appear visually dominant in the streetscene and be materially out of scale.

"It is considered that the applicant has not adequately demonstrated that other less visually damaging options cannot be achieved. The proposal is therefore contrary to the CBC Local Plan (2021) and the National Planning Policy Framework (2021).”

But in its appeal Three argued the site was not within a conservation area or subject to any other such constraints, and that it did "not accept" that the pole would have a "detrimental impact".

"Please note that at 15m this is the lowest mast required for the improved 5G service need identified in the area," it added. "We do not consider that a 15m pole is dominant or out of scale due to the presence of three and four-storey flatted developments within the vicinity of the site. It...will blend into the existing street scene."

The telecommunications company also highlighted that such infrastructure is "deemed essential" by the government to "bring the benefits of 5G" to Bedfordshire, with the mast planned to improve service in and around the Billington Road area.

The appeal stated: "Notwithstanding national planning guidance, Central Bedfordshire Local Plan recognises the importance of reliable and efficient digital communications to help meet the needs of businesses and communities."

The appeal was approved by the Planning Inspectorate in March, which felt "the main issue relevant to the appeal" was its potential effect on the appearance of the surrounding area.

Inspector Benjamin Clarke stated: "The vicinity of the appeal site features several items of street furniture. This includes items such as traffic signs and street lighting. This means that the proposal would not appear incongruous within the developed context of the surrounding area.

"I note concerns raised by the council regarding the assessment of alternative sites for the proposed development. However, given that I have found that the siting and design of the appeal proposal is acceptable, the fact that the development could be accommodated elsewhere does not overcome my previous findings. I do not need to give this matter further consideration."

