Two in court over Leighton Buzzard historic murder case
Two pensioners accused of the murder of a Leighton Buzzard woman more than 40 years ago, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent on August 13, 1981. She was just 36 years old.
Police reopened the case as a cold case murder investigation in 2018 and the Morgans were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit in July this year.
A trial date was set for April 9 next year and the couple were granted bail.