Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent, Linslade, in 1981

Two pensioners accused of the murder of a Leighton Buzzard woman more than 40 years ago, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Allen Morgan, 73, and Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Carol Morgan, whose body was found at Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent on August 13, 1981. She was just 36 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police reopened the case as a cold case murder investigation in 2018 and the Morgans were arrested by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit in July this year.