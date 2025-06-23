Warning after reports of people swimming at Leighton Buzzard quarry

The public have been warned not to swim in the Grovebury Quarry Lake during the hot weather

A company is warning children and parents about the dangers of bathing and swimming at a quarry site in Leighton Buzzard, after “a number of incidents” during the current warm weather.

The issues have been at Holcim UK’s Grovebury specialist sands site in the town, where “young people have been trying to gain access in the hot spell”, according to the company.

The LBO understands some people had managed to gain access and enter the water.

Grovebury is an operational sand extraction site and uses dredging in a large body of water on site, which can reach depths of 12 metres.

The firm warned that “despite looking appealing, the quarry lake contains a high level of unstable silt and very cold water that poses a risk to anyone entering.”

Switzerland-based Holcim warns of the dangers of going into quarry lagoons and lakes and is calling for the facilities to be respected.

Quarry manager at Grovebury Calum Bates said: “The fences and warning signage which are in place at the quarry are there for a reason, and that’s primarily to protect the public from the water.

“We understand during the hot weather we are currently experiencing that people may want to cool off but we want everyone to stay safe and only use designated swimming areas with lifeguards.

“The lake at the quarry contains submerged equipment for dredging. It’s not designed for swimming.

“The depths it reaches, its uneven silt layers and the fact it remains extremely cold can prove extremely dangerous even for strong swimmers, and could lead to shock or potentially a fatality.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a number of incidents in recent weeks of young people trying to get access on to the site to swim in the water.

“We’d urge parents and young people to be aware of the dangers involved, and not to ignore the warning signs and fences.”

Holcim is an active supporter of the Mineral Products Association’s respect the water campaign, which the company says “aims to educate people about the risks associated with water bodies in quarries and other mineral-related industrial sites.

“It also urges anyone who sees someone struggling in the water to call 999 immediately and promotes the ‘float to live’ advice supported by the ROSPA, the RNLI and emergency services.

Mineral excavation firm Aggregate Industries UK Limited wants to expand its operations to the south of Grovebury Quarry lake, citing a national need for silica sand.

Owned by Holcim Group, Aggregate Industries UK Limited’s plans would postpone any recreational use of the site for at least another decade.

