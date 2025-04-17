Warning from Tiddenfoot Waterside Park after inflatable dinghies dumped by lake
The community group of volunteers in Leighton Buzzard found the deflated plastic boats while on their rounds.
Ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend, the group is reminding guests to take their litter with them, but highlighted the dangers of going into the lake.
On Facebook, volunteers said: “Boating and swimming in the lake are banned because it is deep and gets deep quickly. The water is cold and there is a lot of vegetation in and around the lake that could snag you or your boat. In the case of an inflatable such as that it would puncture and sink. And that is before you get to inexperienced children who are probably not wearing buoyancy aids.”
They added: “...do not take your children there, pump up the boat, and set them off in it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.