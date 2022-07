Animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are being cooled down by their dedicated keepers, as the temperature soars across the nation.

Seven-year-old African lion, Khari and two-year-old greater one-horned rhinoceros, Zhiwa, are two of the animals receiving specially-prepared, nutritious ice blocks and cold showers at the UK’s largest Zoo.

The zoo is taking precautions after the Met Office declared a red alert this week with temperatures set to hit 39c today – the highest temperatures since records began.

Khari has been keeping cool