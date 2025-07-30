Members of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been crowned champions at he National Fire Cadets Games.

Cadets took on challenges that showcased their exceptional skills, teamwork and dedication in a competition that brought together young people from across the UK.

The annual event, hosted by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, saw teams compete in a series of realistic and challenging scenarios that tested their knowledge, agility and leadership under pressure.

Bedfordshire's cadets delivered outstanding performances across multiple categories, securing top placements in:

Proud cadets pictured with lead instructor Stacey Moore and the winners' trophy.

Search and rescue - Gold for Team 1 and Silver for Team 2 in Search & Rescue Home Fire Safety - Silver for Team 2.

The combined efforts of the Bedfordshire teams earned them the overall winners title - an incredible achievement that reflects months of rigorous training, commitment, and passion.

George Whitehurst, a cadet from Sandy who is part of the UK Fire Cadet Voice group, also made a creative contribution to the event by designing the official logo used for this year’s Games.

Lead Cadet Instructor Stacey Moore, said: “Our cadets have shown what young people can achieve when they’re given the opportunity to lead, support each other and grow in confidence. To take home the national title is incredible, but more than that, they’ve developed real-life skills that they’ll carry forward in their lives and careers. We are unbelievably proud of them.”

Training for the competition was supported by Bedford Community Fire Station White Watch, who played a vital role in preparing cadets for the challenges they faced.

