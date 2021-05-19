Woburn Safari Park has welcomed a fourth Southern White Rhino to the ‘crash’ of rhinos living there.

Four-year-old Bonnie’s arrival marks an important step for the conservation of the species.

Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari & Adventure Park, in Scotland, began crate training Bonnie back in September 2019 to prepare her for her 378-mile trip to Woburn.

Four-year-old Bonnie at Woburn Safari Park

She was driven to the park in a specialised rhino transport crate before being lifted into her new home via a large crane.

Now weighing 1702kg, Bonnie was a hefty 60 kilograms at birth and is expected to reach between 1,800-2,000 kg when she is fully grown.

Sonia Freeman, head of reserves at Woburn Safari Park, said: “Bonnie’s parents have played a vital role in increasing the Southern White Rhino population and we are hopeful that their daughter will continue to do the same here at our park.