White rhino Bonnie has been welcomed to Woburn Safari Park as part of its conservation work
She was transported from Scotland in a specialised crate before being lifted into her new home via a large crane
Woburn Safari Park has welcomed a fourth Southern White Rhino to the ‘crash’ of rhinos living there.
Four-year-old Bonnie’s arrival marks an important step for the conservation of the species.
Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari & Adventure Park, in Scotland, began crate training Bonnie back in September 2019 to prepare her for her 378-mile trip to Woburn.
She was driven to the park in a specialised rhino transport crate before being lifted into her new home via a large crane.
Now weighing 1702kg, Bonnie was a hefty 60 kilograms at birth and is expected to reach between 1,800-2,000 kg when she is fully grown.
Sonia Freeman, head of reserves at Woburn Safari Park, said: “Bonnie’s parents have played a vital role in increasing the Southern White Rhino population and we are hopeful that their daughter will continue to do the same here at our park.
"For now, she’s a lovely, confident rhino so visitors will soon be able to see her out exploring the main reserve on the Road Safari.”