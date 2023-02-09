Willen Hospice Bridal Boutique launches special Valentine's offer in Leighton Buzzard

This February, the Bridal Boutqiue in Willen Hospice is showcasing its range of brand new wedding dresses, pre-loved and vintage dresses, as well as outfits for mother-of-the-brides and bridesmaids. Meanwhile, assistants will be on hand to give personalised attention to brides when they come in for their ‘trying on’ appointment.

Staff members Helen and Sally, said: “We’ll welcome you with a glass of bubbly and a mystery discount when you visit us between 14th and 28th February. We’ll do all we can to help you find something amazing that flatters and completes your look. You’ll have the whole space to yourself so you can feel relaxed and have fun choosing your dress, with no obligation to buy."

The High Street boutique has a range of brand new, unworn dresses, as well as beauitful donated gowns. The shop also can put customers in touch with someone who carries out alterations, if needed.

Willen Hospice Bridal Boutique, Leighton Buzzard.

Belinda Turner, team leader, added: "With the price of our dresses ranging between £150 and £500, there is something perfect for every bride’s budget."

The charity, which cares for end of life patients and their families, is also looking for former blushing brides who would be willing to donate their wedding dress.

A Willen Hospice spokeswoman added: "We need to raise £5.9 million every year, or £11 a minute. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from the government and all the rest has to be raised privately by the local community."