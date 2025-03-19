Councillor Holland-Lindsay pictured with the leak. Image supplied by Councillor Holland-Lindsay.

A Leighton Buzzard councillor claims that Anglian Water needs to "get its act together" after it took over two months to fix a leak.

The water was coming from the street surface at the bottom of Albany Road and was first reported to the company in mid-January.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay (Liberal Democrat, Leighton Linslade South) claimed that Anglian Water failed to provide residents and councillors with "any update or timescale" – and was dismayed that it took over two months to fix.

Since Councillor Holland-Lindsay reached out to the LBO, the water company has been on site to repair the damage.

Cllr Holland-Lindsay, who also lives on Albany Road, claimed: “Litres and litres of water have been wasted every day that Anglian Water has failed to fix this leak.

“Residents have had to put up with Anglian Water spending years polluting our waterways with sewage – and now they are watching them pour water down the drain day after day.

“It won’t be a surprise to any of the residents impacted to learn that Anglian leaked 66.4 billion litres of water during 2023-2024. Anglian Water must get its act together and get this leak fixed urgently, so that no more water is wasted.”

She added that the water was "constantly" running down the road, representing "a particular risk" in the recent cold weather.

Anglian Water confirmed that the leak was due to be repaired on March 18. Councillor Holland-Lindsay informed that LBO that it looked like the water company was finishing off the work – and closing the hole – on March 19.

