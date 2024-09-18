Beautiful mural completed at empty Leighton Buzzard Wilko to raise money for homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard jewellery shop has organised a beautiful mural on the former Wilko store to raise money for the homeless.

Dean Quy, of Stephen Alan’s Jewellers, commissioned the positive picture to be painted by artist Daniel Eaton. And the artwork was completed this afternoon (September 18).

As part of the charity campaign, Dean has placed a collection tin in his shop, and proceeds will go towards the homeless.

The move comes after a controversial post from Bedfordshire Community Policing Team was edited on September 12 following a public backlash. The initial text and photo celebrated the door of Wilko being boarded up to stop rough sleepers. Resident Jordan Lane described the post as "degrading" and a "PR stunt".

Daniel (left) and Dean by the finished mural. Image supplied by Stephen Alan’s Jewellers.

Bedfordshire Police says it is "working tirelessly with partner agencies to support the homeless persons".

Dean said: "When Wilko closed down the doorway was vacant and has since been used by rough sleepers. For the last few months semi-permanent ones have been there. But there had been some drug paraphernalia and damage to the building, so the landlord took action to board the doorway up.

"I just think that they [the homeless] need support and help. It's not nice to see anyone on the streets. There was a big outpouring on Facebook regarding it, and I think we should be doing more to protect them.

"By giving money to a charity that can provide help and services, we can get money to the places it's needed."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the mural campaign, and Daniel and Dean will be deciding which charity/s to donate their online and collection tin proceeds to.

Dean added: "Thank you to Daniel for taking on the commission and coming up with a design to hopefully inspire people to help the local community."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of two people sleeping rough in the doorway of Wilko, Leighton Buzzard, in recent weeks. When we are made aware of someone sleeping rough, we reach out to them, carry out an assessment and signpost them to support services and discuss their accommodation options.

“The two individuals are known to us, and outreach services and our Homeless Intervention Team continue to engage with them on a weekly basis to try support their wider needs and support with applications to supported accommodation.”

Luton-based charity Noah Enterprise is carring out early morning outreach services in Leighton Buzzard twice a week from 5am, and the two are not always seen. It is understood that the individuals sofa surf on some days.

In response to the initial Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team post that caused upset, Bedfordshire Police said: "Following numerous reports of Wilko’s door way sheltering rough sleepers in the town from many concerned members of public and councillors, today [September 12] change has been made by the owners of the location to enclose the area.

"We are working tirelessly with partner agencies to support the homeless persons in Leighton Buzzard and will continue to do so. "Please be assured that the team is working with the homelessness team, CBC, housing and other agencies to make sure all support is offered and all persons are engaged with."

Dean obtained permission for the mural from the landlord of the Wilko building.