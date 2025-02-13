Central Bedfordshire to benefit from £750k cash boost for more footpaths and cycle tracks

Central Bedfordshire is set to benefit from over £750,000 of funding to help keep the community fit and active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East of England will receive a huge £30.5m boost from Active Travel England (ATE) to build more walking, wheeling and cycling routes, the government announced this week.

Of this, Central Bedforshire Council will receive £776,672 – and plans about how it will be spent are already under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “As part of its sustainability plan, the council has an ambitious programme of actions and initiatives relating to active travel and this funding will help us with the capacity and capability to progress these."

Cycle lane. Photo by Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images.

ATE aims to help councils "deliver high quality cycle tracks and footpaths" as well as "safer crossings and junctions" for all road users.

It wants local residents and businesses to "be heard" when councils are designing and delivering transport changes – and it has published guidance to encourage this.

National Active Travel commissioner, Chris Boardman, said: “Making it simple and safe to walk, wheel or cycle to schools, shops and workplaces is one of the most effective actions we can take to improve the nation’s health, economy and get to net zero."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring Luton Council has been awarded £590,836, while Bedford Borough Council has been given £488,175.

The ATE funding will allow the construction of more than 300 miles of new walkways and cycle lanes across the country – and it is hoped that 30million more journeys will be made by bike or foot every year.