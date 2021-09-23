Council apologises as main pool in Linslade's Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre closes again

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre's main pool is closed until tomorrow lunchtime (September 24), in what is the third disturbance to swimming lessons in a matter of weeks.

Central Bedfordshire Council announced yesterday (September 22) that it had made the decision to close the main pool to "undertake some essential maintenance works" on its air handling unit.

The council stated on social media: "We have recently made temporary fixes to keep the swimming pool open, but we have made the decision to make sure that the air handling and air temperature is fixed to avoid any further disruptions and to improve the environment on the poolside."

Tiddenfoot pool.

The first closure was announced on August 5 by Central Bedfordshire Council, which explained that there was a problem with an air handling unit. The pool was closed until August 10 while maintenance work was carried out to fix the failure.

However, on September 10, CBC announced that the pool would close once again (although it says the problem was not linked), as parts needed to fix a mechanical fault in the air ventilation and temperature system were on order. It reopened six days later on September 16.

The latest incident saw the pool close from 4pm yesterday (September 22) and it will reopen from lunchtime tomorrow (September 24).