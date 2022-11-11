Central Beds Councillor Ian Dalgarno appointed as deputy police and crime commissioner for the county

Central Bedfordshire Council has had a reshuffle of executive portfolios after a senior councillor was appointed as the county’s new deputy police and crime commissioner.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno highlighted the changes made since his appointment as the deputy PCC at a meeting of the Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday (November 10).

The Conservative ward member for Arlesey said: “Following what’s been a very protracted and robust selection process, the police and crime commissioner has appointed me as his deputy.

Ian Dalgarno

“I took up that appointment on Monday following the agreement with the Police and Crime Panel last week.

“My role is to provide support to the office function and to engage with outside and external partners.

“Whilst I’m not a decision maker there is the perception of transparency and whether there’s any conflict of interests.

“Following discussions with the leader of the council, parts of my portfolio, such as parking, licensing regulation, and public protection, are being moved to councillor [Steven] Dixon to ensure that there is a Chinese wall there.

“Part of his portfolio will move to councillor [Tracey] Stock and I will be picking up the Bedford to Milton Keynes Waterways Board as part of my remit.

“I’m very keen to see that particular waterway built, I think it will add huge value to our local economy,” he said.