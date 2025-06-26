Cherished community asset in Leighton Buzzard under threat as government inspector upholds 41-home development appeal

A cherished community asset in Leighton Buzzard is under threat, after a government inspector upheld a planning appeal to build 41 properties on brownfield land south of Hockliffe Road.

There was a 419-signature e-petition and 365 other objections to Thrive Homes’ application for the housing on the three-and-a-half acre Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site.

The project was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee, despite a recommendation of approval from planning officers.

As well as overturning the local authority’s rejection of the proposals, costs of the appeal were awarded against CBC.

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site. Photo: Google Maps

Planning inspector Graham Chamberlain said in his report: “The council confirmed it didn’t wish to defend its first and second reasons for refusal, and is of the view that the appeal should be allowed.

“I’ve ultimately arrived at the same view as CBC and the appellant, albeit for different reasons. Accordingly, the appeal has succeeded, subject to planning conditions.”

On the issue of the costs decision, he concluded: “Unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense has occurred and a full award of costs is therefore warranted.

“The local authority accepted advice of a consultant and didn’t seek to defend its first two reasons for refusal. In effect, CBC withdrew those reasons and failed to substantiate them.

“This is clearly unreasonable behaviour, which has put the applicant to the unnecessary expense of addressing them as part of its appeal.”

CBC said in a statement in April: “We’ve done a thorough review of the grounds of challenge presented by the developer and it’s been decided in this instance that we won’t defend the appeal.

“We don’t believe we’d be successful, and it’s likely there’d be significant (legal) cost to the council in doing so.”

Describing the garden centre as “a much-loved, great community asset”, Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion posted on social media: “I want to fight on.

“But the refusal was appealed to the government inspector, and he disagrees with CBC’s planning committee by overturning its refusal.”

Eggington Parish Council, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and former Conservative MP Andrew Selous campaigned along with residents against losing the garden centre and its cafe.

Azure Hot Tubs, Cladwin’s Limited, Move It Removal and Jacey’s Garden Services are the four other businesses impacted by the scheme, the planning committee heard last July.

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told that meeting: “There’s a mix of two-bed to four-bedroom properties and some one-bed apartments, with 13 affordable units dispersed across a site containing greenhouses, a building and storage areas.”

Jonathan Weekes, of agents Aitchison Raffety, explained: “The loss of facilities on site is unfortunate, but isn’t contrary to policy.

“This revised application reduces the number of units and allows greater space, more parking and decent amenity areas. It offers 30 per cent affordable housing, with social rent and shared ownership.

“We believe there are 13 people employed on the site. But, on balance, 41 families will be given somewhere to live. This will generate about £4m in construction spend and an annual expenditure of £1.15m into the community, once occupied.”