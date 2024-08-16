Sketch of the proposed new Leighton Buzzard leisure centre

A construction firm has been awarded a £31.5m contract to build a new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard.

Willmott Dixon has been chosen by Central Bedfordshire Council to build the facility at Clipstone Park, with work expected to begin in October.

The company has confirmed it will begin construction of the leisure and community centre in Leighton Buzzard in October.

The town’s current public sports premises Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre will remain open until the new building is completed in the summer of 2026 to ensure residents have continuous access to fitness and sporting facilities.

“The new leisure centre will provide residents with a range of high-quality, modern sports and community amenities to meet the needs of Leighton-Linslade’s growing population,” explained the company on its website.

“It can accommodate a significantly increased scale of equipment and provision, including a modern health and fitness area (gym), and much bigger swimming pool space. This includes an eight-lane 25m pool, as well as learner and confidence pools, offering swimming options for all age groups.

“The building has been designed to minimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions,” it added. “Electric car charging points will be provided and improved access to sustainable travel options, aligning with the local authority’s sustainability strategy and its 2030 carbon net zero goal.”

Managing director at Willmott Dixon Stewart Brundell said: “We’re looking forward to starting on site and beginning the construction of the Leighton Leisure and Community Centre.

“This is a project that promises to significantly enhance the quality of life for the local community. The state-of-the-art facility will provide a hub for health, wellness and recreation, foster a stronger and vibrant community feel and create a lasting impact, which will benefit residents for generations to come.”

The sports hall and squash courts at the Tiddenfoot site are part of Cedars Upper School and will remain open and available for residents to use after the new centre has opened.