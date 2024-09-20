Townsend Day Centre. Picture: Google Maps

New facilities for adults with learning disabilities in Houghton Regis are “a significant improvement, in an amazing setting”, according to a local councillor.

It follows a review of the Townsend Day Centre in Portland Close, which revealed the building is “considerably underused and outdated”, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive was told.

Suitable community space has been identified within the new Houghton Regis Community and Leisure Centre, which is being built now.

CBC has been transforming its day care offer since 2017 to provide social interaction, physical activity and mental stimulation for anyone accessing its services, said a report to the committee.

“This helps promote and maintain independence in a way which is personalised, flexible and responsive, provides learning in a stimulating and supportive environment and maximises the use of community facilities accessible by adults with disabilities.

“The centre can easily accommodate more than 100 people per day. But the current level of demand, of nearer a quarter of this capacity, indicates that the service doesn’t require a building of this scale.

“The premises is outdated, detached from the community and in need of renovation. A survey estimated the capital and maintenance repairs to be £870,000 in 2022. Its annual direct running costs for staffing, transport, day-to-day repairs and maintenance, utilities and supplies costs £695,000.

“It was built some decades ago on an industrial estate, as it provided people with a learning disability the opportunity to work as well as to socialise. Over time, the service has evolved and no longer offers employment opportunities.

“Service users mainly attend to socialise and take part in activities in the centre and the community, while their care and support needs are met. There are 32 people registered to access the services provided there,” explained the report.

“Current records show five live in Houghton Regis, nine are from Dunstable, two in Leighton Buzzard and four from Luton, with the other 12 residing in the surrounding locality. There’s been a significant decline in new referrals to the centre, as people are using direct payments or choosing to use other independent day services.

“The leisure centre community area used as a hub, coupled with the potential to continue using space at The Dunstable Centre, would be sufficient and appropriate to meet the care and support needs of everyone accessing the service currently.

“There would be access to a changing place toilet, hoisted swimming facilities, a gym and outside spaces. A new, multi-sensory room could be created to deliver the latest multi-sensory experiences.”

Liberal Democrat Houghton Regis West councillor Susan Goodchild described the recent public consultation as “extremely robust”, saying: “I’m confident this (new centre) is a significant improvement.

“It’s an amazing setting and a delight to be there, not to undermine the care our residents receive from the Townsend. The opportunities for these adults include the hoisted swimming pool, a kitchen for hot food, which was a concern locally, and a sensory room.”

The executive agreed the planned reprovision of the local authority’s Houghton Regis offer, which involves the day services moving to space at the leisure centre and the closure of the Townsend Centre.