Former Leighton Buzzard pub to be converted to flats as part of 18-home scheme

The fomer Crown pub in Leighton Buzzard

Plans for 18 flats on a brownfield site, once a pub and offices, on the edge of Leighton Buzzard town centre have been approved.

The project was deferred before by Central Bedfordshire’s development management committee to give councillors more time to consider a financial viability assessment, submitted in support of the proposals.

Applicant Bridgewater Homes (Leighton Buzzard) Limited’s full plans on land to the back of and at 72 North Street and 2 Bedford Street involve turning the former The Crown pub into six one-bedroom flats.

The scheme converts the offices at 2 Bedford Street into two two-bed apartments, with a new independent residential block of five one-bedroom flats and five two-bed apartments fronting Lammas Walk.

A workshop at 2 Bedford Street will be demolished, while a site access is to be relocated, and parking, paths and fences provided.

“The site is within the settlement envelope of Leighton Linslade and is previously developed or brownfield land in a built-up area,” according to a report to the committee.

“Development of such land for residential and other uses is considered acceptable in principle in the CBC Local Plan, while it would offer an environmental improvement and uplift to the area,” explained the report.

“The proposal conforms to the scale and pattern of surrounding buildings, and would be compatible with the character and appearance of the street scene and the local conservation area.

“It wouldn’t cause harm to the amenity of neighbouring occupants, and the quality of living environment to be created is found acceptable. There are viability issues with the plans, but the impact on some infrastructure can be adequately mitigated.”

The land is located a short distance from the Leighton Buzzard town centre boundary and fronts on to North Street to the west, Bedford Street to the north and Lammas Walk to the east, said the report.

“It’s rectangular in shape and covers an area of 1,938sqm, which contains the former pub and land behind it for customer parking, as well as empty offices and workshops at 2 Bedford Street. The back of the site is currently unkempt with overgrown vegetation, and has been subject to flytipping.

“Leighton-Linslade Town Council objected to the scheme, describing it as overdevelopment, with a lack of affordable housing, a risk of flooding, potential issues over foul water capacity, and insufficient parking and cycle storage.

“Should CBC be minded to approve the application, the town council would be keen for Section 106 developer contributions agreed towards providing town centre community facilities, as well as health, policing and cycling requirements,” added the report.

“The town council would request a condition ensuring no adverse impact on established neighbouring uses.”

The proposal varies from a project refused previously because the number of apartments has reduced from 20 to 18, and the height of the proposed new residential block has been lowered from three- to two-storeys, reducing its size and scale.

The communal area has increased from 173sqm to 240sqm and the parking area is smaller to provide the extra amenity space.

Councillors approved the project, subject to two amended conditions and an extra condition, with nine votes in favour and one abstention.