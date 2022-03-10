Is engine idling a problem where you live? Central Beds Council wants your feedback

Is engine idling a problem in your neighbourhood?

This is the question Central Bedfordshire Council wants you to answer as it launches an engine idling survey.

The council is hoping to gather a better understanding of whether residents feel their are problems with vehicles leaving their engines running when stationary and the impact this has on individuals and the environment.

Central Beds Council has launched a survey on engine idling. PIC: Getty

The council has recently adopted legislation that allows it to take enforcement action if drivers leave their engines running when they are stationary.

The law requires the council to take a measured approach to any action they take - which means they need to make it clear when, where and why it is a problem.

Now, the council is asking for your help to decide how to use this legislation effectively and wants to know if there are any problems in your local area.

Generally, air quality in Central Bedfordshire meets government air quality objective levels - although there are currently three air quality management areas (AQMA).

These are Sandy (next to the A1), Dunstable town centre and Ampthill town centre.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Air pollution has serious effects on our health and environment. Improving the quality of the air we breathe in Central Bedfordshire is a top priority and one we can all play our part in achieving.

“I would like to encourage everyone to take a moment to complete the survey, as this will help us to understand the impact of drivers not switching off their engine when stationary, and the locations that may need to be targeted to make improvements.”